John F. “Butch” Janocha, 88, of Rossiter, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born June 13, 1933, to Stanley L. and Margaret (Faliszek) Janocha, in Raytown, Clearfield County.
He attended the Westover School in Westover.
Butch then enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany.
He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter for 65 years. He served as an usher for 50 years.
He was also a member of the Rossiter American Legion, UMWA and was one of the founding members of the Punxsutawney Polka Club.
Butch was an underground coal miner for 43 years before retiring from Greenwich Collieries in 1992 as a maintenance superintendent.
He loved Polka dancing. Butch was proud of his Polish heritage and carried out the Polish traditions at every holiday.
He would regularly attend his son’s sporting events and tinker in his garage — working on cars and motors.
He restored a 1935 Plymouth. In his later years, Butch enjoyed his flower beds and sitting on his porch drinking a beer while watching birds on the bird feeder.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia (Bicho) Janocha, Rossiter; two sons, Paul J. Janocha and companion Barb Blose, Punxsutawney, and Mark F. Janocha and wife Carol, Rossiter; a daughter-in-law, Shelly Janocha, wife of the late James Janocha, Rossiter; and a daughter, Penny Pierce and husband John, Rossiter; 11 grandchildren, Kristen Miller and husband Nathan, Neil Janocha and wife Susie, Jared Janocha, Mitchel Janocha and wife Jennifer, Michael Janocha and wife Alyson, Jaimie Hedrick and husband Matt, Jonathan Pierce, Noelle Logan and husband Jay, Lauren Plautz and husband Matthew, Luke James Janocha, and Randa McGowan and husband Brian; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Vincent, Owen, Gregory, Cora, Cameron, Callen, Joseph, Amelia, Issac, Jack, Henry, Sam, Lucy, John and Miles James; two sisters, Stasia Pearce, Mahaffey, and Margaret “Peggy” Korney, Glen Campbell; two special nieces, Darlene Brink and Kathy Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James L. Janocha; an infant brother, Paul Janocha; and two sisters, Jeanette Burba and Josephine Kolesar.
The family asks that masks are mandatory to attend the visitation and Funeral Mass.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Glen Campbell, First Ave., Glen Campbell, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Glen Campbell.
Memorial donations may be made to Center for Organ Recovery, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA, 15238.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.