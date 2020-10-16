John F. Sitton, 68, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Canterbury Place Nursing Home in Pittsburgh.
Born in Paulding, Ohio, on Aug. 25, 1952, he was a son of William Sitton and Edna (Smith) Sitton.
He graduated from Kent State University, the University of Boston and the University of Chicago. John pursued a career as a political science professor where he taught at IUP, retiring in 2013, ending a career that spanned more than 30 years. He will be remembered by the thousands of students that he inspired and touched throughout his career.
John was an avid reader and enjoyed the outdoors where he loved to go biking and play golf.
He is survived by his siblings: Elizabeth Butler, William Sitton Jr. and Irene Duffany.
Other survivors include his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Service arrangements are private and have been coordinated through the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Cremation was at Rairigh-Bence Crematory. Inurnment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana.
