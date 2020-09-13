John Francis Risko Jr., 86, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at home in the loving presence of his wife, Mary.
Born Jan. 17, 1934, in Vintondale, John was the son of John F. Risko and Margaret (Harnots) Risko.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Leonetti and his grandson John Luke Nantz.
John is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Everson) Risko, of Palmyra; children, John F. Risko Jr., of Maple Valley, Wash.; Michael Risko, of Elizabethtown; Mark Risko, of Jonestown; Christopher Risko and wife Kimlynne, of Lebanon; Mary Nantz and husband John, of Hummelstown; and Matthew Risko and wife Milissa, of Jonestown; grand-children, Kelsey, Cody, Joshua and wife Stephanie, Stephen and wife Charity, Megan Elizabeth and Jacob Michael; great-grandchildren, Ember and Juniper; John’s sisters, Gloria Rosner, Julie Kowalski and Mary Mayansik; and many nieces and nephews that he deeply loved.
After graduating from Vintondale High School, John met the love of his life, Mary, when he was attending Stevens Trade School in Lancaster. They married at the Chapel #2, Elmendorf Air Force Base on Oct. 9, 1955, in Anchorage, Alaska. John worked as a foreman in the central heating and power plant at the Air Force base.
After living in Alaska for 14 years and taking a trip around the States to visit family, they decided to relocate back to Pennsylvania to be closer to family. They raised their six children for 30-plus years while residing in Elderton. After 30 years, John retired from the Penelec Power Plant in Shelocta.
John was a devoted husband and loved his family deeply. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, Mary, listening to music and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates even in their worst years. Many times, you could hear John reaching out to Jesus to help his teams along. As an avid reader, you could find John in his recliner reading all of Louis L’Amour’s frontier stories.
Interment will be at the Resurrection Cemetery in Harrisburg on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.