John Howard Radford, 94, of Blairsville, Derry Township, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was the son of John Radford and Emma (Jones) Radford; he was born in Irwin on Aug. 27, 1925.
John worked for Westinghouse Air Brakes for 40 years until his retirement in 1987.
He moved to Blairsville in 1984.
He loved to stay home and tinker around the house, read about politics and medical issues.
John is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Hogue (Brady), of Blairsville, and Rebecca Spade (John), of Homer City; four grandchildren, Jayne Hogue, Amber Halldin, Jim Hogue and Sarah Hogue; three great-grandchildren,
Angelo, Dante and Vera; and a nephew, James Underwood, of Schenectady, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret (Restauri) Radford, who died in 2012; sisters, Grace Underwood and Alice Plumb; and a grandson, Louis Hogue.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairs-ville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Brady Hogue officiating.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.