John H. Reeger, 86, Brush Valley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
The son of John Morgan and Ethel Marie (Ling) Reeger, he was born May 28, 1934, in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County.
John was a devoted, loving husband and wonderful father.
He was a deacon and member of the Fundamental Baptist Church of Indiana, where he taught junior church for many years. John was a carpenter and jack of all trades. He was employed as a supervisor of Torrance State Hospital for 14 years, a driver for McGill Mobile Homes for seven years, was self-employed for two years as a mobile home parts supplier, built homes for Stutzman Housing for four years, and was employed as a coal miner for Florence Mining Company for over 14 years. He also built offices for Tom Zaucha for seven years.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Alta Reeger, and his seven wonderful children, John F. Reeger
and wife Loretta, of Clarksburg; Brenda Kenley and husband Eugene, of Marienville; Mary Lou Sinclair and husband Daniel, of Indiana; Coleen Gratosky and husband Frank, Homer City; Darleen Stephens and husband William, Brush Valley; Sharleen Schamus and husband Raymond, Indiana; and Sheila Kenley and husband Adam, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Ruth Reeger; 10 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Loretta Gamble, Dwight Reeger, Fern Colgan, Warren M. Reeger, infant John Reeger, Pearl Reeger and Medis Reeger.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Lucas officiating.
As per CDC recommendations, social distancing and masks will be required.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.