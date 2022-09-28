John H. Tarr, 81, of New Alexandria, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, of natural causes.
Born Dec. 2, 1940, he was predeceased by his father, Harry M. Tarr; mother, Viola (Lape) Tarr; brother, Paul A. Tarr; sister, Ada L. Charlson; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Tarr and Goldie Tarr.
A graduate of Derry Area High School, he lived in New Alexandria his entire life with the exception of his time serving in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. He retired from Chestnut Ridge Foam, formerly Toyad Corp., in Latrobe. In his retirement, he became a familiar figure to many during his long walks along Route 22. He entertained his family with the interesting objects he found along the road and was the recipient of many acts of kindness from passersby, both friends and strangers.
He will be missed by his siblings, Harry Tarr, Philip (Betty) Tarr, Bob Tarr and Ruth (Dan) Baxter; many nieces and nephews; his long-time neighbors, John and Mary; and his close friends, Bob and Becky.
John always said he marched to a different drummer. And he did.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Robert Dunsmore officiating.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
The family suggests memorial donations in John’s name be made to a favorite charity of your choice.
To purchase flowers or send an online condolence, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.