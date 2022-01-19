Our beloved husband and father John Harvath, 84, of West View, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, his adoring daughter, cherished friends and his precious dogs, Maggie and Katie.
John was born at home in Clymer and was delivered by his grandmother on March 31, 1937, to his mother, Mary Zias Harvath.
He proudly served his country for 20 years with the USAF, where he experienced much of the world and developed a passion for travel. After military service in Vietnam, John graduated from IUP as a safety engineer and retired from Stone and Webster Engineering Company.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Dilmore Harvath; his daughter, Lisa Harvath, of Florida; his son, Steven (Sandy) Harvath, of Colorado; his sister, Rita Barr; and his aunt, Kathryn Roof, both of Indiana.
Spending time with his wife and children meant everything to him. He loved traveling to his second home in Mittenwald, Germany. The snow-capped Alps, the mountain air and his German friends always brought the biggest smile to his face.
John was a kind man with a big heart and a great sense of humor. His friendships were genuine, deep and long-lasting. During his final weeks, his dear friends Marie Kazmierczak, Jamie Siegel, Laura Kozlowski and Jack Muller were always just a phone call away and helped immensely. Our family is also appreciative of the caring hospice nurses from AHN, especially Lisa Cardell and Dr. Lisa Guthrie. We will forever remember their love, care and kindness.
If you wish to honor John’s life, please donate to an animal rescue in his name or do a favor for an elderly person who lives alone and may need a meal, a ride or a companion for an afternoon.
To help advance medical research, especially in the area of spinal surgery, John generously bequeathed his body to the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.