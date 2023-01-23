John Henry Ditch, 84, of Indiana, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Earl and Flora (Braeseker) Ditch, he was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Iselin.
John was a 1957 graduate of Elders Ridge High School. He had been employed more than 18 years by Helen Mining Company and afterwards for Diamond Drugs Inc. for approximately 20 years.
John served in the U.S. Army and had been stationed 18 months in Germany.
He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Homer City.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was also an avid Steelers fan who will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Thomasene “Tommie” Ditch; children Joshua “Josh” (Regan) Ditch and their son, Noble; Faith (Scott) Meckley and their children Austin (Michaela), Shane and Noah; and Jonathan “Jon” (Christy) Ditch and their children Morgan and Jack; siblings Rose Blair, Jerry (Donna) Ditch, Larry (Claudia) Ditch and Margie (Ken) Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding John in death were his parents; brothers Richard “Sonny” Ditch, Carl “Bucky” Ditch and James “Jimmy” Ditch; and sisters Pauline “Sis” Wright and Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Shirley.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, with a funeral service immediately following in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Private interment will take place in the Iselin Cemetery.
