John Homerski Jr., of Northern Cambria, entered eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Miners Medical Center, Hastings.
Born April 19, 1952, in Spangler, he was the son of John Sr. and Constance (Freeman) Homerski.
John was preceded in death by his beloved father. He is survived by his mother, of Hastings; his best friend since 1973 and former wife, Theresa Homerski, of Northern Cambria; daughter, April Homerski (Charissa Merrill), of Mt. Joy; and brothers, Robert (Pamela), of Freedom; Timothy (Chris), of Patton; James (Bobbi Jean), of Cherry Tree; and Joseph (Brenda), of Knoxville, Tenn. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Robert Jr. (Rachel), Kelly (Toot) Selick, Keith (Autumn), Joseph Jr. (Maura) and Hannah.
John was employed as an IT analyst for the Department of Veterans Affairs and previously retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. John was a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the percussion section leader of the 266th Army Band in Vietnam in 1972 and of the First U.S. Army Band in Fort Meade, Md., in 1973. In 1974, John requested to become a hometown recruiter in Johnstown. He was a graduate of the U.S. Armed Forces School of Music in Virginia in 1975. He was percussion section leader of the 79th Army Band in the Panama Canal Zone from 1976 to 1978 and the 101st Airborne Division Band at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1978 to 1979. John was a proud member of American Legion Post #569 and VFW Post #7503.
John was a gifted musician and absolutely loved to share his craft with others. Along with his harmonizing angelic voice, he was a talented drummer who had been providing the pulse and foundation of many a diverse band over the last 55 years. From the first Homer’s Army in 1966 to the great rock band Fantasy Airlift in 1979 to the many iterations of Payday and the TopKats through the 1980s and 1990s to the last Homer’s Army in the 2000s. As he continued to share his love of music, he was also the founder of the Northern Cambria Community Band and a member of the Forest Hills Community Band. He was most recently a member of the Johnstown-based Flood City Brass, a nine-piece horn band. He has shared the stage with such notables as Manhattan Transfer, Lou Christie, Jimmy Beaumont and The Skyliners and Little Anthony. He was an inspiration and friend to so many people over his short 69 years.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life honoring John, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral services and military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. Interment will be in North Barnesboro Cemetery. Following interment, a reception will follow at the Barnesboro VFW at 4 p.m. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed; please email jhcelebration52 @gmail.com if you would like to view the service remotely.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John’s memory to Wounded Warrior Foundation or Save the Music Foundation.