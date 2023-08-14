John Howard Jones, 72, of Vintondale, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born July 25, 1951, in Johnstown, he was the son of Howard and Mary (Hamer) Jones.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Neil Jones and brother-in-law Louis Bradley.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Kathy (Boring) Jones; children Jessica (Jones) Astolos and John Jason Jones Sr.; grandchildren John Allan Astolos Jr., John Jason “J.J.” Jones Jr., Brayden Quinn Astolos, Corey Matthew Jones and Samanth Claire Knee; great-grandson Beau Jameson Jones; brother Robert W. Jones and wife Beverly; and sister Jacquelyn Bradley.
John enjoyed working, maintaining the family homestead and family projects. He was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, New Florence, where he served on sessions for 19 years.
He was a retired coal miner and UMWA member who worked at Florence Mine No. 1 for 15 years and 84 mine for eight years. He also worked at the Axle Plant in Johnstown for 11 years and S&T Bank as a courier for six years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St. Extension, Armagh, and at 10 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 117 Chestnut St., New Florence, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Sweeny officiating.
Interment will be at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
