John J. Castaldo, 55, of Robinson, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in his home.
The son of Joseph J. and Patricia L. (Schultz) Castaldo, he was born in Troy, N.Y., on March 5, 1965.
He enjoyed hunting, guns and outdoor activities. He was a truck driver for Clean Earth for many years and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
John is survived by his children, Nicole R. Castaldo, of Maryland, and Josh J. Castaldo, of Robinson; siblings Joseph Castaldo, of West Virginia, and Jacqueline Castaldo, of Maryland; grandchildren Jarett and Kenneth Castaldo; and his parents, Joseph J. and Patricia L. Castaldo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Jean (Rager) Castaldo, who died Dec. 18, 2017.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made directly to the Shoemaker Funeral Home.
