John Joseph Kline Sr., 90, of Creekside, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
John was born Aug. 8, 1932, to parents Wetzel and Agnes Kline. After he graduated from Indiana High School, he went on to earn his degree as a machinist in 1951.
John enlisted with the Army in 1954 and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1956.
He enjoyed many activities in his life, such as gardening, hunting and fishing. He and his late wife, Winifred (Harkins) Kline, enjoyed dancing on the weekend and going to yard sales.
After his retirement from Gorrell Enterprises, John spent his time caring for the family farm. John was a hard-working man and a faithful Christian to the end.
Above all else, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He was dearly loved and will be missed immensely.
John was predeceased by his parents and siblings; his wife Winifred; and his three sons, John Jr., Gary and David Kline.
He is survived by his sister Josephine Ogden, of Burgettstown; his son Daniel Kline, of Creekside; and his four grandchildren: Cheyenne (Kline) Price, Betty Kline, Bryan Kline and Cody Kline.
At John’s request, all arrangements are private, with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
