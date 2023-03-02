John J. McLay, 97, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born Nov. 6, 1925, in Braddock, he was the son of John C. McLay and Catherine (Steinbrunn) McLay.
John was a 1943 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. He proudly served our country during World War II with the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater.
He worked for a time as a brakeman for Pennsylvania Railroad, then opened his own business, McLay Realty and Insurance, in Pitcairn, a business he operated from 1963-97.
John was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg and the Saltsburg American Legion Post #57, and he was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a past member of the Indiana VFW.
John enjoyed farming, golf and horseshoes, and he was always known for his great sense of humor.
He most loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Isabel (McCloskey) McLay; sons John Jacob McLay Jr. and Steven Dale McLay; siblings George McLay, Richard McLay and Anna McKinney; and an infant brother, Eugene James McLay.
John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carol Ann McLay; daughters Joyce E. Sharman, of Indiana, and Cindy McLay Simmons of Fort Myers, Fla.; sons F. Michael (JoAnn) McLay, of Clarksburg, and Timothy S. (Anne McCormick) McLay, of Vero Beach, Fla.; stepson Mark Geveden, of Indianapolis; grandchildren Chelsea (Ryan Rivas) Simmons, Sean Simmons, Lindsay (David Dozier) Simmons, Sara (Dan) Statkowski, John J. (Kristy) McLay III and Katherine “Katie” (Nathan) Earl; great-grandchildren Isabella and Clara Statkowski and John J. McLay IV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
John was also a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather figure to the family of Anthony McCloskey.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.
Private interment will take place in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.