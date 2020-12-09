John J. Pino, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19.
The fifth of five children, he was born to Italian immigrants Caterina and Antonio Pino in Mentcle on May 1, 1936.
Anyone who knew him knew that he loved to tell stories of this tight-knit community, his shenanigans as an altar boy, and his friends and teachers at Pine Township High School. After high school, John joined the Air Force, and during his 20-year career he was awarded numerous medals and commendations, including a Bronze Star and citations for meritorious conduct. It was early in this career that he met his wife of nearly 60 years, Marion (Schauer). Their family soon expanded to include three children, Joe, Cathy and Sue.
John attended night school during the final years of his Air Force career, and graduated from Chapman College with a BA in education. A lifelong learner, he went on to earn master’s degrees from Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Facilitating classes and programs for young people was one of his passions, and over his long second career in education he served as a history teacher, basketball coach, transportation supervisor, federal programs coordinator, elementary principal, assistant superintendent and more.
John was an active member of Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Punxsutawney, where he served in many leadership roles over the years. Here again, his love of learning and background in history fueled his passions for Bible study and participation in a lay ministry training program.
Wherever John went, running into someone he knew was inevitable. He was a beloved friend, uncle, mentor and more to many. He loved his family and was happiest when “all my kids are home” and the house was full of activity and people.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Theresa (Tanzy); and brothers Joe, Frank and Eugene.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; his children, Joe (Caitlin), Cathy and Sue; the lights of his life, granddaughters Miranda and Samantha; sisters-in-law, Teenie and Dorothy; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John’s family will celebrate his life in a private service, and we encourage you to celebrate John by sharing your stories about him with your loved ones and with us.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the following organizations: Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.vfw.org; Compassion International, www.com passion.com; Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 230 N. Penn St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. And please don’t give up the good fight against COVID; wear your masks and stay home when you can.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.