John J. “Yummy” Bosch, 78, of Elders Ridge, Young Township, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born June 12, 1944, in Iselin, he was a son of Joseph C. Bosch Sr. and Mary (Bozo) Bosch.
John served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and worked for NUMEC, Babcock and Wilcox, Allegheny Ludlum and Jackobs Limestone, South Bend Quarry as a laborer.
He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, the VFW #4843 in Ford City and the Saltsburg American Legion.
John enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also liked visiting friends and family.
John is survived by his brother, Joseph C. Bosch Jr., of Elders Ridge; nieces Lori Lee (Walt) Cook, of Elders Ridge; Alicia Ann (Michael) Miller, of Moon Township; and Jody Lynn (Jason) Toldi, of Elders Ridge; great-nieces and -nephews Jared and Kayla Miller, of Moon Township; Hannah (Brandon) Donnelly, of Apollo; Mitchell Cook, of Elders Ridge; and Leigha (Matt) Couch, of Vandergrift; great-great nephew Carter Donnelly, of Apollo, and very special friends at American Ornamental Iron Corporation, Elders Ridge.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday at Church of The Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, with Father Matthew J. Morelli as celebrant.
Interment will take place in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin, with military honors accorded by the Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
