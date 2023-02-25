John “Jack” Craddock Brimmer, 79, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
The son of John A. and Bernice (Russell) Brimmer, he was born May 10, 1943, in Bangor, Maine.
Jack had been manager of Kmart for 35 years.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Smith) Brimmer; four daughters, Kimberly (Matthew) Geesey, Kristan (Richard) Lawer, Kandace (John) Gettins and Karyl (Bryan) Miller; foster son Travis (Shawna) Shaffer; grandchildren Josh, Stephanie and her husband, Anthony (A.J.), Jacob, Savannah, Bryston, Zachary, Kole, Hunter, Madison, Dyllan, Brody and Rhett; great-grandchildren Blaze, Aria, Alonzo, Barrett, Noah, Liam and Mason; brothers G. David (Joanne) Brimmer and Russell “Spike” Brimmer; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jack in death were his parents and stepmother Lucille Brimmer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
A Blessing Service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Monday in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.