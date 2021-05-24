John James Capitosti, 84, of Creekside, formerly of Warren and Homer City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
He was the son of the late Arthur Pasquale Capitosti and Edna Lucille McGinity and was born July 3, 1936, in Indiana.
John proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Fisher Scientific after working for 31 years. For 16 years, John was president of the Tide Sportsmen Club. He was also a member of the Homer City American Legion Post #493, the Sons of Italy, the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club and Good Timers Club.
John was a loving husband, brother, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He liked to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates and Steelers. John loved hunting, fishing and bowling. He especially enjoyed the many fishing trips to his camp with the guys.
He also loved to take his wife Betty to the casinos, never leaving her side. John cherished sitting by the fire on the Allegheny River with his beloved wife, family and friends. Over the years, he could be seen walking his loved dogs, Babe, Kelly, Junior and Eli, and taking time to befriend many along the way.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Betty (Gates) Capitosti; his sister, Elaine C. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio; his daughter, Debra and husband Tim Jevicky, Home; his son, James and wife Marcella, Indiana; his daughter, Denise Capitosti, Statham, Ga.; and daughter Betty Capitosti and husband Robert Patterson, Creekside. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert G. Jones; his grandsons, James A. Capitosti II and Hunter S. McCabe, and a granddaughter, Alicia B. Hickey Wesp.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, with the Rev. Katrina Laude officiating. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.