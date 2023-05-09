John James Cerovich Jr., 85, of Melbourne, Fla., passed away and into the presence of the Lord at Melbourne Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
John was born on June 16, 1937, in Indiana, to John Cerovich Sr. and Minnie (Moretti) Cerovich. Known as “Sonny” to his family, he had a talent for craftsmanship, storytelling and a great sense of humor. He will be remembered for his generosity and willingness to always help others.
John enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, hunting, gardening and playing cards with friends. He was known for his delicious vegetables, which he gifted to many. John loved spending time at the American Legion.
During his time in Florida, you could find him at the Wickham Park Senior Center or the Italian American Club. One of his favorite places to sit with his wife, Edith, was the Eau Gallie River Inlet. His caring and compassionate spirit will be a lasting legacy for his family and friends.
John is survived by his loving wife, Edith; daughter Carrie; son John and wife Leslie; son Christopher and wife Pamela; and granddaughter Sara Marie.
A memorial Mass in his honor will be held at 7:30 a.m. June 16 at the Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Wickham Park Senior Center, 2785 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935, or at www.bcwpsc.org.
