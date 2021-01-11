John Joseph Rhoades, 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
John was born in 1940 in Indiana County to Irene and Henry Rhoades. He was an active member of Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City.
After graduating from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City, John was employed as a mine supervisor for R&P Coal Company for 26 years. He was an active member of the Helvatia Mine Rescue Team.
John had an amazing love for animals, especially his dogs Cocoa and Trix. He loved to fish and had an amazing green thumb. He spent much of his retirement helping others and volunteering his time.
John was a loving husband. He and his wife, Janet, enjoyed spending every minute together. He was an absolutely amazing godfather to his favorite children Logan, Gillian and Meegan. He was a devoted surrogate grandfather to them, and enjoyed being there to watch them grow up. John was deeply loved by his cousin Sherri Williams, for whom he took over as a second father.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; sisters Irene Collins, of Virginia, and Annette Millen, Lucernemines; cousin Sherri Williams and husband, Travis, Homer City; godchildren, Logan, Gillian and Meegan, Homer City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers William Rhoades, George Romanik, Henry Rhoades and David Rhoades; and sisters Leona Angelo and Dorothy Fury.
A Funeral Mass was held today at 10 a.m. at the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church on Yellow Creek Street in Homer City. The family would like to thank Mary Wolik and Chrissy Dias of the VNA Family Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
