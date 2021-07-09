John L. Gibson Jr., 72, of Clymer, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
The son of John L. Gibson Sr. and Anna (Pearce) Gibson Martin, he was born on March 10, 1949, in Punxsutawney.
Mr. Gibson was a graduate of Purchase Line High School.
For over 50 years, Mr. Gibson had volunteered with various local fire companies and had most recently been a member of the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company. He took great pride in serving his community through his involvement with local fire companies.
On Sept. 5, 1981, he married the former Rose Spencer.
Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife of 39 years; his sister, Karen Yanity and husband John, of Marion Center; sister-in-law Kelly Gibson, of Glen Campbell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Marvin Martin; his grandparents; his sister, Sandra Money; his brother, George Gibson; and his brother-in-law, Richard Money.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
On Sunday, there will be viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, where immediately following the visitation a 2 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Jerry Spencer. Private interment will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.
