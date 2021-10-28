John L. Rankin, formerly of Indiana, passed away in Monroeville on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. He was born June 4, 1933.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Kovalchick) Rankin; his son, David Rankin, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and daughter, Shari Rankin, of Monroeville.
John was a drill instructor in the Marine Corps and served in North Africa.
He later joined the Army Reserves as a communications instructor.
During that time, he was deployed to Fort Gordon to teach during Desert Storm.
He was also an active member of the Marine Corps League, Forbes Trail Detachment, where he served as a past commandant.
John was employed by Bell Atlantic for 33 years and retired as a public relations manager for western Pennsylvania. His outgoing, friendly personality made him a perfect fit for the job. He was also involved in many community organizations.
He was instrumental in forming the Business After Hours get-together for the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce.
He also served on the Fourth of July committee. John enjoyed his yearly visits to Marco Island, Fla., and Hilton Head, S.C. He loved jogging, tennis and golf.
He was a longtime member of the Monroeville Racquet Club where he and his many friends enjoyed great camaraderie.
A private interment will be held in Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.t2t.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gene H. Corl Funeral Chapel Inc. and Cremations Services of Monroeville. Online condolences may be made at www.corlfuneralchapel.com.