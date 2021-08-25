John Lewis Woodward, 56, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at UPMC Altoona. A son of John N. Woodward and Judith E. Grube George, he was born Dec. 3, 1964, in Brunswick, Maine.
John was a fanatic sports fan. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Boston Celtics, San Diego State University and Penn State. John spent many years in San Diego. When he returned to Indiana, John worked at Colonial Toyota, moved to Audio Phonics, went to Delaney Honda, Delaney Hyundai, Southtowne Motors, Luther Ford and lastly with an online company, SPRiZZi drink-co. He made many friends in Indiana and had many friends in California. Before he got sick, John had been a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 931 and the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club. John was a good son and a good and very caring, loving father.
He is survived by his son, John N. Woodward, of Indiana; his mother, Judith George and husband Lisle, of Indiana; his stepmother, Nancy Woodward; his sister, Jennifer L. Ferrell, of Keene, N.H.; his stepbrother, Brian George, of Kentucky; his stepsister, Renee Rowland, of Tennessee; his former wife, Jenifer Woodward Carney; and stepchildren Michael Carney and Kiana Carney. He was preceded in death by his father, John N. Woodward; two siblings, Jeffrey Clair Woodward and Connie Lynn Woodward; his maternal grandparents, Lewis Blaine and Bernice B. Grube; paternal grandparents, John and Becky Woodward; and an aunt, Jean Grube Underwood.
Friends and family will be received from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana., where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Carney officiating.
