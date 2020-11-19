John M. Byich

John Michael “Shorty” Byich, 84, of Ebensburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.
Born Feb. 2, 1936, in Nanty Glo, he was a son of Joseph and Anna (Simasek) Byich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Ann (Gomish) Byich; brother, Steven Yonas; and sisters, Margaret Yonas and Mary McDonald.
He was the dedicated and loving father of six children: John Joseph (Linda) Byich; Jeffrey Patrick (Holly) Byich; Laurie Ann (Scott) Fisher; Daniel Bruce Byich; Ann Marie (Joseph) Becquet; and Robin Marie (Stanley) Golden. Adored by 12 grandchildren: Gavin, Bryan and Carisa Byich; Ethan, Lea and Amber Fisher; Darren Petrunak; Gustin and Lucas Becquet; and Owen, Gwendolyn and Delwen Rose Golden. Also surviving are brothers George (Mary) Byich and Joseph (“Moe”) Byich, and sister Catherine Byich.
John served in the U.S. Army as a radar plotter from 1955 to 1959. He was a dedicated foreman at Bethlehem Mine #33, Ebensburg, and Mine #31, Nanty Glo, for 30 years. Following retirement, he maintained miscellaneous jobs through Dolan’s Welding & Steel Fabrication, Mundy’s Corner, and Quemahoning Mine, near Somerset.
Our dad “Shorty,” as some may have known him, leaves many stories behind him. He was just a funny character at heart. He always had something he was saying or doing that made people shake their heads and laugh. Dad loved to shop thrift shops, finding trinkets to take home to tinker with for hours. He found joy in passing on these unique finds to his kids and especially his grandkids. We received fishing rods, hunting knives, belts, wallets, old tools, and not one of us is without a peculiar winter hat from dad/pap.
He loved being in the woods, fishing, building the “perfect” tree stand and taking his boys archery and rifle hunting. They tagged many big bucks together over the years. It was just last week, dad was shooting his crossbow in the back yard. He enjoyed mushroom picking and cleaning, maple syrup tree tapping, tilling and planting his garden, dancing at weddings, swimming in the pool or just floating on an old inner tube in the muddy creek near our home. When we think of dad, we will remember his old miners lunch bucket, his favorite orange cup for his instant coffee, his golden wrist watch and rides home on his shoulders after long walks in the woods. If you ever asked him how he was doing, he would reply: “terrible! — terrible good!”
Finally, what our dad loved more than anything in his world was our mom — her passing in 2015 ended 51 years of a blessed union. God bless you both, you are so missed.
Friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Holy Name Church Narthex, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian Warchola as celebrant. Interment will be at Holy Name Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Name Catholic School, Ebensburg, or St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, State College. Arrangements are in the care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg.