John Michael Davies, 60, of Clymer, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
A son of Charles and Ellen Davies, he was born on March 15, 1960, in Pittsburgh.
John graduated from Indiana Senior High School in 1978. He worked at IRMC for 32 years. He was a former Boy Scout Master of Troop 13 in Clymer and was a member of the Church of the Resurrection for 30 years. He spent most Saturdays going to church with his wife and out to dinner.
John was dedicated to his family and was everyone’s favorite. He enjoyed spending evenings sitting on his front porch with his wife and days in the pool. He was a huge movie fan and could watch any movie. John took pride in taking care of his home, yard and always made sure his kids had their oil changed. He was a true Pirates fan, whether they won or lost, and loved going to games with his family and friends. For the past 10 years, he traveled with his childhood best friends to Pirates spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
John is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carol (Chiodo) Davies; his children, Brenton and Paige Davies, of Clymer; his siblings: Karen Hixson, of Indiana; Chuck Davies, of Penn Run, Kathy Davies, of Indiana and Beth Novak, of Davenport, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews, a great-niece and great-nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana. As per CDC recommendations, social distancing and masks will be required. A private Blessing Service for family only will be conducted Saturday morning with Father Morelli as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or charity of choice.