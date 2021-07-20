John M. Galentine, 75, of Home (South Mahoning Township), passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 27, 1946, to Preston and Jane (Redinger) Galentine in Dayton. John worked for R&P Coal for 20 years and then as a truck driver for Jones Motors for another 20 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his Allis-Chalmers tractors and looking for waterfalls. John was a U.S. veteran, having served in the Marines.
John is survived by his loving wife, Donna M. (Chambers) Galentine, whom he married May 28, 1966, and his son, John R. Galentine and his companion, Darla Conners, of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George and Preston Galentine.
Private services will be held. Burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Sagamore.