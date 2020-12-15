John M. 'Red' Blatt

John Martin “Red” Blatt, 79, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of George Daniel and Ethel Louise (Wisoloski) Blatt, he was born May 19, 1941, in Indiana.
John was raised in Fulton Run. He was a retired coast-to-coast truck driver who loved the open road. John was a lover of all animals, especially his pets, Teddie, Phoebe and Miss Kitty.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara A. (Helman) Blatt; son, Christopher M. Blatt; grandchildren, Christopher M. Blatt II, EquoBleu Ginnings and Serenity Blatt; brothers, George Edward Blatt and his wife, Bonnie, Joseph Michael Blatt and his wife, Sandy, and Steven Blatt and his wife, Kimberly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margaret “Marge” Evanick and Mary Agnes Brehm.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A celebration of John’s life will be held with family and friends at a later date.
In honor of John, memorial donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter.