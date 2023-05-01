John M. Warren Jr., 76, of Homer City, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Highland View Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
John was the son of John and Pearl (Kennedy) Warren and was born March 11, 1947, in White Township.
John was a member of the Homer City United Presbyterian Church and was employed by FMC for 14 years. John graduated from Homer City High School with outstanding honors. He received an award from the Hiram G. Andrews Center.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Warren, of Homer City; and two nieces, Emily, of Brush Valley, and Meghan, of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Miller.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Bowser Funeral Home Chapel, Homer City. Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
