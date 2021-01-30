John Meredith Bracken, 68, of Mahaffey, passed away at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, exactly 46 years after the death of his father, James Meredith Bracken, in 1975.
John received his degree from Williamsport Community College (now Pennsylvania College of Technology), where he learned the skills needed to begin the John M. Bracken Building Contractor business, which he operated for 37 years.
He became a substantial member of the Mahaffey/Punxsutawney business community.
In his spare time, John enjoyed hunting with his lifelong friends and sons, watching his grandchildren participate in extracurricular activities and singing in the community choir with his daughter. He was also a member of the Coalport Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #574.
He was a loving husband to his caring wife, Phyllis (Meterko), of 45 years. He was also a doting father to his four children: Rebecca Bracken-Bouch (Dale), Jeremy Bracken (Betsy), Jason Bracken (Dr. Dawn Stein) and Ryan Bracken. John’s brightest moments were those spent with his grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Chloe and Jack; Mercy, Quinn, Bristol and Wren; Hunter and Everly and Dale Jr., Alex and Casey Bouch.
He is also survived by his wonderful mother: Jean Henriksen and four siblings: Linda Wilshire (David), Chris Bracken-Piper (David), Jill McKinney (Randy) and James F. Bracken (Diane); his mother-in-law: Anna (Baron) Meterko; his two brothers-in-law: Eric Meterko and Kevin Meterko (Pam); and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father; his father-in-law: Michael Meterko; his sister-in-law: Karen (Meterko) Mahaffey and his brother-in-law: Sterry Mahaffey.
Family and friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Church, 3023 Clover Run Road in Mahaffey, and again at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the noon funeral service with Pastor Brian Barrett officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Due to the COVID pandemic, please wear a mask or face covering while inside the church and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a condolence message.