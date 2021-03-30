John Miloser, 54, of Marion Center, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home.
A son of Andrew and Edna M. (Brink) Miloser Jr., he was born Feb. 24, 1967, in Punxsutawney.
A graduate of Punxsutawney High School, John went on to earn an associate degree in electrical technology from Penn State — DuBois.
John was a lifetime member of the Church of the Resurrection, where he attended the Glen Campbell site.
He wed Carol (Ward) on June 4, 1991, and they shared almost 30 years of marriage.
John was employed as an electrical and instrumental technician at NRG Energy in Homer City. He had previously worked in the material handling division of FMC in Homer City.
An outdoorsman, John was an avid hunter. One of his greatest passions was spending time on his land, where he had created a QDMA habitat for wildlife.
He enjoyed working on his car restoration projects. An adept handyman, John could fix just about anything. John was also a man with a knack for locating where the good “all you can eat” buffets could be found.
A loving husband, father, new grandfather, brother and uncle, John loved spending time with his family. He was blessed with the arrival of his first grandchild, Adler M. Pilker, born in the last week.
John is survived by his wife, Carol Miloser, of Marion Center; his three children: Brookelyn T. Pilker and husband, Evan, of Marion Center; Bryant A. Miloser, of Lagrangeville, N.Y.; and Rebekah N. Miloser, of Marion Center; his grandson, Adler M. Pilker; his four siblings: David Miloser and wife Susan, of Home; Dian Matko and husband Raymond, of Glen Campbell; Edward Miloser and wife Diane, of Glen Campbell; and Lisa Josephson and husband D. Craig, of Indiana; beloved aunt, Marilyn Douthit, of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Noelle M. Miloser, on Sept. 15, 2003.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.