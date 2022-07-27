John Morton Griffith, 72, of Cherry Tree, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Spangler on Jan. 8, 1950, he was a son of John E. Griffith and Sara V. (Meckley) Griffith. He was also the husband of Kathy D. (Rowley) Griffith, whom he married June 27, 1981.
He graduated from Harmony High School. For many years he was employed by K&K Mine Products in Indiana.
John had a great sense of humor and always tried his best to make people laugh, even at his own expense. He was a man who enjoyed being outdoors spending time hunting, fishing, birdwatching and enjoying wildlife. When he was not outside, he would often spend time watching game shows, cooking shows and old television shows. If his tablet were handy, John would play word games and listen to music, especially classic rock.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, Kathy, John is remembered by his three children: Joshua Griffith (wife Jennifer), of New Alexandria; Heather Griffith, of Cherry Tree; and Thomas Griffith, of Cherry Tree. He is also survived by his two sisters, Mary Jane Seger (husband Harold), of Rossiter, and Alice Spicher (husband Gary), of Cherry Tree. Other survivors include his nephew, Chad Hallman, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and by his infant brother, George Griffith.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer is assisting the Griffith Family.
