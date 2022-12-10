John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
A son of Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines.
John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford for more than 30 years.
He enjoyed artwork, fine-colored pencil drawing, leatherworking, basketweaving, woodworking, traveling, hiking, sailing and cooking.
He is survived by two children: Joleen Kish and significant other, Ed Cunard, of Lucernemines, and Louis Kish, of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eleanor Kish; and a sister, Barbara Kish.
There will be no visitation.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Action For Animals Humane Society, 386 PA 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
