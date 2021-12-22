John P. Leger Jr., 69, of Aultman, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center from a long-fought illness.
A son of the late John P. and Stella DiChanko Leger Sr., he was born March 26, 1952, in Edgewood.
John was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent. He spent his career as a proud coal miner and boss for R&P and Consol mines. Upon retirement, he purchased Chad L’s Pub and Eatery in Strongstown. There he quickly became a local, favorite bartender. Everyone at Chad L’s holds a special place in his heart. John had such an infectious smile and personality.
He loved his family and especially, his “Chase Albert.”
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Burtick) Leger, of Aultman; a son, Chad Leger and wife Stacey, of McIntyre; a sister, Johanna M. Nabuda-Leger, of Irwin; a brother-in-law, John Burtick, of Dayton; and two grandchildren, Chase Albert Leger and Kristina Albright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shonn John Leger.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, immediately followed by Prayers of Transfer at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent with Father Morelli officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Church Cemetery of Center Township.
