John Paul Shawley, 75, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of John M. and Alice A. (Ankney) Shawley, he was born Jan. 23, 1947, in New Kensington.
John was a graduate of Saltsburg Jr./Sr. High School in 1965.
He worked as a farmer and truck driver.
Surviving are three daughters, Lonnie (Chris Sherba) Gabrielson, Blairsville; Robin (Kelly) Hamm, Fawn Grove; and Crystal Shawley, Saltsburg; grandsons, Jordan O’Brien, Blairsville, and Matthias Hamm, Stewartstown; granddaughter, Mary Hamm, Fawn Grove; nephew, Robert (Darlene) Thompson, Export; and a niece, Sandy (Richard) Kemerer, Export.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally (Sullivan) Shawley; and sisters, Florence Jones, Elizabeth Thompson and Grace Smith.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.