John Paul Appleton, better known to his family and friends as Paul, 95, of Coral, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
He was born Dec. 8, 1925, at the family farm in Coral, the son of John Appleton and Jettie (Jamison) Appleton. He graduated from Homer City School in 1944. Paul married LaRue Moose, of Brush Valley, on June 14, 1952, and together they had three loving children, Cheryl, Timothy and Brenda.
Paul was a self-employed dairy farmer most of his life. For the last 20 years of his working life, he was employed by Penelec (now First Energy) as a security guard at the Keystone Power Plant. In his retirement years, he continued to farm and always had a beautiful and productive garden. He worshipped The Lord at Homer City Alliance Church. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching and rooting for the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He also closely followed Homer-Center High School football and basketball teams. But he especially loved spending time with his immediate and extended family and referred to his time with them as “hanging out with the gang.”
He is survived by his wife, LaRue; his daughters, Cheryl Appleton, of Indiana, and Brenda and husband Stephen McGarvey, of Blairsville; and his son, Timothy Appleton, and wife Joanne, of Homer City. He has three grandchildren, Matthew Appleton, of Pittsburgh; Nina (Appleton) Steve and husband Jay, of Smithfield; and Samuel McGarvey, of Blairsville. He has one great-granddaughter, Mia Marie Steve. He is also survived by one sister, Jean Thompson, of Frederick, Md., along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise LoPresti.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homer City Alliance Church, 4674 Old U.S. 119 Hwy. South, Homer City, PA 15748 or to the Coral Graceton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 167, Coral, PA 15731.
Paul’s family would like to thank the staff at Indian Haven for their care of Paul during this past year.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral and committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
