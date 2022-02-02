John R. Coulson, 100, of the Masonic Village in Sewickley, formerly of Indiana and Saltsburg, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Patricia Conley Coulson for 70 years.
John was employed by the Saltsburg Joint School System from 1948 to 1966 as a teacher, high school principal and supervising principal. He then became assistant superintendent of the Indiana County Schools in 1966 and then superintendent in 1969. John retired in 1979 as the assistant executive director of the ARIN Intermediate Unit.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific theatre. Returning home, he became a member of the Saltsburg American Legion.
At John’s request there will be no viewing. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, with the Rev. David Hanna officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701 or to Waynesburg University, 51 West College St., Waynesburg, PA 15370
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.