John R. Hopkins, 76, of Indiana, passed on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Slickville, he was the son of John P. Hopkins and Twila J. (Frain) Hopkins.
John worked for many years as the assistant manager at several different grocery stores. John enjoyed crossword puzzle books, lottery scratch-off games and watching westerns on TV. Most importantly, he loved cooking for his family and spending time with them.
John is survived by his daughter, Tina Gaston, and his son-in-law, Tony Gaston, of Indiana; his grandsons, Kenneth Conner (Becca), of Northern Cambria, and Eric Conner, of Indiana; his sisters, Kathy Hopkins (Jim), of Avonmore; Brenda Shondelmyer, of Saltsburg; and Wendy Roberts, of Avonmore; his nieces and nephews; and his “special love,” Gladys Hopkins.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly McKendrick and Emily Oskey.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. with his funeral service immediately following at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory. Pastor Louie Calandrella will be officiating. His final resting place will be in Twin Valley Cemetery, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online donations may be made at: www.rbfh.net