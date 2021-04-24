Dr. John R. Hranitz, Ed.D., 79, of Danville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
John was born June 18, 1941, in Indiana, a son of John A. and Ann (Kundla) Hranitz. He was a devoted member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church.
Surviving are a son, Dr. John M. Hranitz, of Danville; two daughters, Larissa E. (Larry) Simon, of Williamsport, and Vanessa A. Hranitz, of Frederick, Md.; a grandson, Benjamin Simon, of Williamsport; a granddaughter, Kathryn Hranitz, of Danville; and a sister, Joanne Baker, of Exton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dolores E. (Popp) Hranitz, and a sister, Rebecca Ashford.
Dr. John Richard Hranitz, Professor Emeritus in Education of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, served more than 50 years in basic and higher education. His career began when he completed the requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and obtained certification as a teacher for grades kindergarten through sixth in May 1963.
Upon graduation, Dr. Hranitz was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps and completed the requirements of the U.S. Army Reserve Officers Training Program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in May 1963.
Dr. Hranitz began his career in teaching in the fall of 1963 by accepting a position as a sixth grade teacher in the White Township School System, which was later incorporated into Indiana Area School District. In May 1964, 2nd. Lt. Hranitz left his position as an elementary teacher and was called to active duty beginning a three-year tour of duty in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, Ft. Lee, Va.
Upon completion of the Officers Basic Orientation Course in August 1964, 2nd. Lt. Hranitz was assigned to the 171st Infantry Brigade, 171st Support Battalion, Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, for 30 months as supply platoon leader. While in Alaska, 2nd. Lt. Hranitz received training as a chemical, biological and radiological officer. In this capacity, he became responsible for one of two Alpha Teams designed to aid in the decontamination of a nuclear accident.
In January 1967, 1st Lt. Hranitz was promoted to Capt. Hranitz. Upon completion of his military tour of duty in Alaska, Capt. Hranitz was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving with the 171st Infantry Brigade, 171st Support Battalion, in Alaska.
In February 1967, Capt. Hranitz continued his military training by successfully completing the Post Exchange School Program at Ft. Lee, Va. He was honorably discharged from the Army Quartermaster Corps in June 1967.
Dr. Hranitz returned to his teaching position in the Indiana Area School District in September 1967. As a teacher in the intermediate grades, four, five and six, Dr. Hranitz, in addition to his teaching duties, served as a cooperating teacher with IUP. Dr. Hranitz resigned in January 1972 to complete the requirements for a doctorate in education from IUP.
In January 1970, Dr. Hranitz was awarded a Masters of Education in elementary education from IUP with a concentration in reading. A Doctor of Education degree was conferred in August 1973, giving Dr. Hranitz the distinction of being the first person to attain all three degrees at IUP.
Dr. Hranitz completed the requirements for a doctorate in elementary education with areas of specialization in elementary education, curriculum and instruction, and early childhood education.
In the summer of 1972, Dr. Hranitz began his tenure as a faculty member in the Department of Elementary Education at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. While in this capacity, he attained the rank of full professor in 1978.
Dr. Hranitz’s tenure in the Department of Elementary Education, which became the Department of Curriculum and Foundations and later the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education, saw him assigned as a supervisor of student teachers and professor, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in elementary and early childhood education and curriculum and instruction. Dr. Hranitz accepted additional assignments as program coordinator for the early childhood graduate and undergraduate programs, assistant chairperson responsible for the placement and coordination of the student teaching program for elementary, early childhood and secondary student teachers, while ending his employment as chairperson of the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education at Bloomsburg University in June 2002.
In 1976, Dr. Hranitz began his tenure as a member of program evaluation teams for the Department of Education, Harrisburg, and continued until 2010.
In 1976, the State System of Higher Education recognized and awarded a certificate to Dr. Hranitz for his academic and service contributions to higher education in Pennsylvania. As program coordinator for the Masters in Early Childhood Education, Dr. Hranitz was instrumental in Bloomsburg gaining approval for the first graduate program in early childhood education to certify teachers at the graduate level.
Dr. John R. Hranitz’s related professional experiences included service to the Association for Childhood Education International, National Association for the Education of Young Children, the Association for Teacher Education, and Pennsylvania Department of Education; owner and director of a Montessori Children’s House for children from the ages of 2 to 7; and as a consultant to the Muncy Correctional Institution, Muncy, in providing day care services to incarcerated female inmates on visitation days. In April 1996, Dr. Hranitz was recognized by the Association for Childhood Education International “… as an outstanding member whose committed efforts consistently supported the ideals and purposes of the association.”
With a co-faculty member, Dr. Hranitz developed a primary science and mathematics program for children in the elementary grades. Federally funded and known as Project Success, it encompassed two elementary schools, public and parochial, in Harrisburg. The three-year, federally funded grant supported the thesis “that teachers who are directly supported by coursework, materials and onsite consultations can make a difference in the achievement levels of primary children in mathematics and science in inner-city and parochial environments.” At the end of three years, the children participating in the study “performed at significantly higher levels in primary science and mathematics when statistically compared to children in schools not participating in the training and materials provided by the federally funded Dwight D. Eisenhower grant.”
Dr. John R. Hranitz presented and developed manuscripts on many topics, nationally and internationally, and began with creative ideas to improve classroom instruction found in early editions of the journal for young children, “The Early Years,” leading up to programs for modifying classroom behavior and working with homeless children found in “Childhood Education.” As a reviewer of textbooks in education, Dr. Hranitz worked closely with several leading companies and developed textbooks for teachers of young children, the most influential being Hendrick’s “The Whole Child” and Morrison’s “Introduction to Early Childhood Education.”
Dr. Hranitz retired in May 2002 from his faculty position and was awarded, at a luncheon held in his honor, Bloomsburg University’s Certificate of Appreciation “IN RECOGNITION OF DISTINGUISHED TEACHING AND SERVICE TO THE UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY” by Dr. Jessica Kosloff, Bloomsburg University President. In May 2002, the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania conferred upon Dr. Hranitz the rank and title Professor Emeritus in Education.
With his tenure as a faculty member and chairperson at Bloomsburg completed, Dr. Hranitz continued to contribute his expertise in education by serving the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Harrisburg, until 2010 as a program reviewer and team chair of higher education certification review teams.
Dr. John R. Hranitz’s retirement years were filled with gardening, weaving, consulting and writing. By November 2017, Dr. Hranitz authored and published the books “Janik: Ripples from a Country Stream,” “The Window: Silence” and “The Man in the Brown Fedora;” a series of detective, romance and mystery books under the titles of Albert: “The Cold Case Files Mysteries,” “We Are Always Saying Good-Bye” and “The Case of the Simple Affair.”
Dr. Hranitz’s latest series of books of short stories included “Do They Hear Me?,” “Sugar Bread: An Unfinished Story – 1952,” “January Thaw: A Book of Short Stories,” “A Story Sampler: Stories to Make You Laugh” and “Short Stories to Celebrate Life!”
A private family funeral service will be held by Fr. Seraphim Reynolds at Holy Cross Orthodox Church. The family will greet friends at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. In keeping with Pa. Department of Health guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 1725 Holy Cross Lane, Williamsport, PA 17701.
