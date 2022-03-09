John Richard Lukcik, 93, of Blairsville, (Blacklick Township), passed away peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
The son of Martin and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik, he was born June 6, 1928, in Blacklick Township, Indiana County.
John attended grade school at Mahan School in Blacklick Township and secondary school in the Blairsville School District.
John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 11th Airborne Division from 1954-1956. He was a member of the VFW Post 1989 Indiana, the Knights of Columbus and the Indiana County and Pennsylvania State Farm Bureaus. John was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Coral.
John was a lifelong dairy farmer whose love of the land was evident in his daily life. He took pride in ownership of the family farm. His greatest happiness came from working in the fields. His favorite task was always picking corn each fall.
John was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride in his children, Maria K. Crusan (Donald), of Butler; Martin J. Lukcik, of Blairsville; and John R. Lukcik Jr., of Blairsville. John was a proud grandfather to Benjamin and Emily Crusan.
Pappy’s greatest delight came from spending time with Ben and Bee and sharing in their many adventures and accomplishments.
John is also survived by two sisters, Frances Davis, of Blairsville, and Ann Orlando, of Shrewsbury, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lola Annabelle (Baker) Lukcik on Feb. 14, 1999; brothers, Steve Dulovic, Andy Lukcik and Frank Lukcik; and sisters, Catherine Voiku and Mary Colench.
Family and friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Coral, on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Fr. John Pavlik celebrant. Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Anew Home Health Agency, Indiana Regional Medical Center and VNA Family Hospice.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.