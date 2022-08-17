John Robert Bellas, 91, of Homer City, passed peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, with family at his side.
The son of Paul and Mary (Rado) Bellas, he was born in Center Township on June 21, 1931. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
As newlyweds, John and his beloved wife, Ethel, started with very little. But their love, the vision they had for their life together and how they would raise their family, and their strong work ethic enabled them to accomplish amazing things.
John was retired from his longtime employment at Westinghouse Specialty Metals Plant. He often shared fond memories of his work in vivid detail. It was easy to see that he had poured his best effort into every role, intent upon providing a brighter future for his family. He was dedicated — to his family, to the employees he managed and to the company — and enjoyed talking about his experiences from a rewarding career.
John loved the game of baseball. As a player, “Rizz” was quite the pitcher in high school and in the R&P League. Later, he coached Little League and Junior Legion teams, and valued all the friendships that were forged with other parents and volunteers.
Throughout life, John was an enthusiastic fisherman, hunter and mushroom picker. When the bite was slow or the animals weren’t moving, he maintained remarkable optimism — “they’ll start biting soon”; “you never know when someone will kick a deer into you.” He was patient and determined, and simply enjoyed every moment along the stream, at the lake or in the woods.
John’s garden was the envy of the neighborhood, yielding a bountiful crop of gorgeous produce year after year. When he wasn’t tending to his plants or taking care of the lawn and landscaping, he could be found tinkering with some type of repair or home improvement effort that was probably beyond his skill level, but no match for his perseverance.
Above all else, John was a proud “Dad” and “Grandad.” He took great interest in the varied activities of his children and grandchildren. He shared knowledge, taught skills, offered encouragement, was equitable with his time, knew and fully supported the truth that love is love and was the biggest fan of each of his children and grandchildren. But mostly, he was simply always “there” — appreciating and caring about the passions, talents, feelings and needs of his family.
John is survived by his sons, John E. Bellas and wife Susan, Brian Bellas and Brad Bellas and wife Charlotte; and grandsons, Nathan Bellas and Evan Bellas and partner Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethel Marie Bellas; his parents; his sister, Mary Sargeant; and his brother, Robert Bellas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local nonprofit group that promotes youth sports or youth arts/music. In his memory, you are also encouraged to enjoy nature, take care of the planet and get “older” … not “old.”
A private service will take place at a future date, with interment in St. Louis Cemetery.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.