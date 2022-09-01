John Rudzinski, 91, of Bridgeville, went home to home to Our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
John was born on Dec. 12, 1930, in Washington, to John Rudzinski and Clara (Smith) Rudzinski and was raised in Lawrence (Hill Station).
He is survived by his eight children, John Patrick (Laurie) Rudzinski, of Peters Township; Laura (Tom) Fridirici, of Newport; Alan (Annie) Rudzinski, of Peters Township; Glen (Ann) Rudzinski, of Canonsburg; Carol (Dave) Bobro, of Peters Township.; Timothy Rudzinski, of Fayetteville, Ga.; Victoria (Romy) O’Daniel, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and Natalie (Shannon) Beneviat, of Allison Park.
He is also survived by grandchildren: Stephen (Tracy) Rudzinski, Gina (Shawn) McKernan and Krista (Andy) McLachlan; Andrew, John and Amelia Dickson; Casey, Leslie (Brant) Fisher, Evan (Dawnalyn) and Thomas Rudzinski; Zachary and Veronica Bobro; Alison Chatham (Josh) and Conner Rudzinski; Sebastian, Thaddeus, Gabriel and Augustine O’Daniel; Penelope, Emmett, Georgia and Loretta Beneviat; and great-grandchildren, Teagan, Locryn and Elowen McKernan; Elliot and Benjamin McLachlan; Luella Fisher; Everly, Oliver and Adrian Rudzinski; and Aveline Chatham.
He is also survived by a sister, Mary Ann Skrupski, of Canonsburg.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Alice Ann (Peles) Rudzinski, originally of Glen Campbell; a granddaughter, MaryAlice Beneviat; brothers Henry Rudzinski and Alec Rudy; and a sister, Jenny “Joann” (Rudzinski) Popeck.
John was very proud of his Polish ancestry and enjoyed listening and dancing to polkas.
He met his wife, Alice Ann, at a dance only minutes from the family home on the former Acacia Drive.
John is a Korean Army veteran who served from 1951-54 as a sergeant during the Korean War.
He built the structure in which the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed in July 1953.
John’s talent and vocation as a builder and carpenter is his legacy in the homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and beyond.
One of the projects he led was the initial construction of The Creche, at the former USX Tower Plaza in Pittsburgh.
He was also member of Local 432 United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and the Polish National Union of America.
Of all the rooms he has built, he has been building a room in the mansion of heaven with his loving sacrifices to family and challenges with illness the last few years of his life. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving patriarch and friend to those who knew him.
Funeral arrangements are with Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral Home.
Friends and family are welcome from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi Parish, Holy Child, 212 Station St., Bridgeville. Interment to follow in St. Agatha Cemetery, Bridgeville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seraphic Mass Association, https://www.mymassrequest.org/.
Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.