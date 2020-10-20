John S. Paouncic, 91, of Blairsville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
Born May 5, 1929, in Blairsville, he was the son of Matthew Paouncic and Anna (Durasin) Paouncic.
He was a member of the SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville.
John retired from Blairsville Machine after 29 years of service. He was a member of the Blairsville Sokol Club. John enjoyed playing the harmonica, listening to polka music and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Carol Germano, Derry, and Patricia Kim Madoni and husband Dan, Blairsville; son John “Jack” Paouncic and wife JoAnn, Blairsville; grandchildren Brian and Scott Prola, Nathan Paouncic and Jacob Paouncic and wife Lori; and great-grandchildren Conner, Emma and Caleb Prola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna Paouncic and Zora Bysick; brothers, Steve, Tom, Matt and Emil Paouncic; infant sister, Mary; and son-in-law, Vince Germano.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be in the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
The James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, is handling the arrangements.