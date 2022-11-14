John S. “Papa John” Vukman Sr., 98, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The son of Stephen Vukman and Theresa (Brasic) Vukman, he was born in Blairsville on Nov. 24, 1923.
John graduated from Blairsville High School, left for the army immediately after graduation and was assigned to the 127th Signal Core, where he served in India, China and Burma.
After the war, he graduated from Vale Tech and eventually worked at Blairsville Westinghouse for 31 years.
As a lifelong member of the SS Simon & Jude Church in Blairsville, John was married to Mary (Dettorre) Vukman on June 20, 1948.
John took great pride in his family and enjoyed working with his son at Vukman Builders, watching Steelers games with his wife and attending his Wednesday morning breakfast with his Westinghouse retiree buddies.
He also played a key role in the former South Blairsville reunions and the formation of the Blairsville Little League.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Mary E. (Dettorre) Vukman, Blairsville; son John S. Vukman Jr. and wife, Cena, and daughter, Jean Ann Losco, and husband, Phil, all of Blairsville; grandchildren John Vukman and Heidi Anderson, of Blairsville, Kevin Vukman and wife Beth, of Blairsville, Shelley Wilk and husband, Steven, of State College, Bethany Perri and husband, John, of Blairsville, and Katy Zales and husband, Ben, Burbank, of California; seven great-grandchildren: Jackson, Max and Harper Vukman, Tye and Mason Wilk and Roman and Reid Perri; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary (Vukman) Baran; and brother Joseph Vukman.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
A wake service will be held in the funeral home at 3:30 p.m.
Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., prior to the celebration of a funeral Mass in SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at 10 a.m. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in the SS Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. U.S. Army and the Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct graveside military services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blairsville Veterans Memorial Flag Display Committee, 291 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717; Blairsville Little League, c/o Matt Forni, 6583 Rt. 119 Hwy. South, Blairsville, PA 15717; or the American Legion Auxiliary Veteran’s Banners, c/o Margaret Patz, 300 S. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
