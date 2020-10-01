John S. Weimer, 87, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg.
Born July 6, 1933, in Tunnelton, he was a son of James and Mary (Freidline) Weimer.
John was a 1951 graduate of Saltsburg High School and proudly served our country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked in construction for various companies, including Latrobe Construction and Green Construction. John also served 24 years as a supervisor for Conemaugh Township.
He was a life member of the VFW and a member of Saltsburg American Legion Post No. 57, the Saltsburg Sportsmen’s Club and the C & Y Sportsmen’s Club. John liked playing in baseball and softball leagues and was an avid hunter and sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol L. (Logan) Weimer, who passed away May 8, 2020; his brothers William, James, Richard and Robert Weimer; and his sister, Catherine Fink.
John is survived by his son, Scott (Tammy) Weimer, of Saltsburg; granddaughters Calie, Caitlyn and Carley Weimer, all of Saltsburg; brother Eugene Weimer, of Homer City; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Please wear masks and respect social distancing. Funeral services will be private. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.