John T. Tom (Barrel)' Harrold Sr.

John Thomas “Tom (Barrel)” Harrold Sr., 76, of Blacklick, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home.
He was the son of Evan Morgan and Mabel Angeel (Smith) Harrold Sr. and was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Lucernemines.
Tom was retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources where he worked at Keystone State Park. He was a member of the Coral-Graceton Sportsman Club, Homer City American Legion Post #493 and the IHRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and taking rides in the car.
Tom was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son, John (JT) Harrold and wife Hope, and his granddaughters, Morgan and Bristol Harrold, all of Plum. He is also survived by his brother, Evan Jr., of Ohio, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Annabelle, and his brothers, Ralph, Paul and Glenn.
At Tom’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
