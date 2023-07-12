John Vincent Dye passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 3, 2023.
The son of John and Ruth (Smith) Dye, he was born on Oct. 28, 1971, in Coffeyville, Kan.
John lived most of his life in Indiana County. He loved working on cars. John was a kind person and will be sorely missed.
John is survived by his mother, Ruth Dye, of Woodbury, Tenn.; a brother, Paul D. Dye, of Columbia, Tenn.; and his loving partner, Marianne Pierce, of Homer City. He is also remembered by his close friends: Dr. Krish Krishnan, Hilary Krishnan, Alida Cornelius, Tim Woods, Evelyn and Al Fister and many others too numerous to name.
John was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
There will be no services for John. He will be cremated and placed in the arms of his loving mother.
Online condolences may be left at evergreen cremations.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.