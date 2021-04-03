John Walter Liboski, 59, of Saltsburg, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe.
He was born Sunday, Jan. 14, 1962, in Saltsburg, the son of Walter E. and Grace A. McKee Liboski.
John was owner/operater of Boss Industries in Saltsburg, and he also worked as a machinist for Steller Precision Components in Jeannette and E.A. Fischione Instruments Inc. in Export. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and NASCAR.
He is survived by his children, Alexandra “Allie” Liboski (Ryan Surface), of Pittsburgh, and Steven Liboski, of Pittsburgh; his brother, Greg Liboski (Rita Meglio), of Saltsburg; his sister, Patricia Niswonger and her husband, Barry, of Latrobe; his nephew, Matthew Liboski and his wife, Josie, of Woodbridge, Va.; and his niece, Michelle Pierson and her husband, Jimmy, of Saltsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Parting Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Father Salvatore Lamendola will officiate.
Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing is required at the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in John’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or at www.alz.org.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.