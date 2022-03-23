John W. Loughry

John Wilson Loughry, 61, of Rochester Mills, passed away at home on Sunday, March 20, 2022, while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Laurie.
He was born on “A Special Day” on May 24, 1960, in Indiana, a son of Billy Rogers Loughry and Betty Louise (Wissinger) Loughry. John loved to celebrate his birthday and was happy to let folks know his birthday was coming and the whole month of May was actually “his” birthday month. He loved to celebrate the birthdays of others as well and always picked out very special gifts to honor their day.
On Jan. 25, 2013, he married the love of his life, Laurie Ann Kopas. They were incredibly close and were admired by others as “the perfect couple.” The wedding vows of “in sickness and in health,” were upheld until the last moment of John’s life.
Mr. Loughry was a partner in TLH Coal Company with his father and brother. He previously owned Rocky Glen, which became Crystal Waters Personal Care Home. He was a heavy equipment salesman for Highway Equipment for many years. He was not a typical salesman; he met a lot of customers who quickly became friends over the years. John loved heavy equipment; he loved to operate it, sell it and teach the grandchildren how to operate it while sitting on his lap from the time they were little. He was an avid mower and could mow with precision and speed like no other.
John also loved to build roads and ponds; he had been called on by many for his advice and expertise in their upcoming projects. He was happy to share his knowledge and advice.
He enjoyed celebrations, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing. He was also a great dancer. The Mega Rock radio station was always blaring, and he was known to just break into a dance because the music moved him. He told the best cheesy dad jokes and always sent text messages to let others know he was thinking of them.
His heart was overflowing with compassion for others, particularly the disabled, the elderly and the disadvantaged. He was kind and empathetic and never spoke ill of another person.
In addition to his wife Laurie, he is survived by two children, Jennifer Marie Caratelli and husband Frank, and John Wilson Loughry, of Indiana; he was considered “A Bonus Dad” to Morgan Ashley Divelbiss and husband Andrew, of Punxsutawney, and Kolby Austin Mumau and wife Nilsa Yurivilca-Zuasnabar, of Baltimore, Md.; one grandson, Anthony Caratelli; “A Bonus Pup” to Jack Janocha and Henry Janocha and Illari Mumau Yurivilca; one sister, Carol Ann Johnson and husband James, of Madison, Wis.; two brothers, Thomas Loughry and wife Tina, of Marion Center, and William “Billy” Loughry, of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents and an infant sister, Connie Loughry.
In accordance with John’s wishes, there will be no viewing. Friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to Gilgal Presbyterian Church of Marion Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.