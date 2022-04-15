John W. Metala, 88, of Brenizer, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Pittsburgh.
He was born June 26, 1933, in Coral, the son of John Metala and Ann (Harbosky) Shafer.
John was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He retired in 1994 from Blairsville Westinghouse, having worked in the maintenance department. John was a member of the SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, Blairsville Italian Society and American Legion Post #0407. He enjoyed working in his tool shop making items for his children. He had a passion for the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed shooting pool, having a cold beer and listening to country music.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Vivian G. (Baracca) Metala, Brenizer; daughters, Rhonda Weber and husband Kurt, Pittsburgh, and Susan Hicks and Carl Deiner, Palmyra; grandchildren, Alison Costanza and husband Chris, Gainsville, Va.; Jessica Weber, Pittsburgh; Julie Simcik and husband Lance, Gainsville, Va.; Jennifer Lucas and husband Mark, Bridgeport, W.Va.; and Jonathan Hicks, Warwick, R.I.; great-grandchildren, Maeve, Mia and Lucas; brothers, Ronald Suman and wife Patricia, Brenizer, and Jerry Suman, New Alexandria; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, John Anthony Metala.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A blessing service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
U.S. Army Active Duty and the Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct graveside military services.