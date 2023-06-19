John W. Plunkett, 63, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
The son of John George and Mary Martha (Borlie) Plunkett, he was born Jan. 29, 1960, in Willoughby, Ohio.
John grew up in Blairsville and graduated in the Class of ’77 from Blairsville Senior High School. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served around the world. His first post was on a frigate, a fast, heavily armed naval vessel often used as a destroyer escort — but John experienced severe motion sickness. He refused an honorable discharge and asked instead to serve on a larger ship.
Later, he married and moved to Greensboro, N.C., to put down roots. However, when the old Blairsville Junior High School, and then later, Third Ward Elementary School, both on Walnut Street, went up for sale, John jumped at the chance, saying that he didn’t want them to stand vacant.
He had an unstoppable vision for the buildings. His intention was to do something good for his hometown. He knew they would not be easy renovations. The previous owner of the junior high had stripped it of everything salvageable, including the heating, piping, toilets, sinks and auditorium seating, to name a few.
John always thought BIG and envisioned office and creative work space and perhaps a brewery on the first floor. John had exceptional trade skills and tirelessly, over multiple years, did much of the work himself. He marketed the junior high to investors and prospective tenants, received lots of interest but never solidified any leases.
John always wanted to “help out” in most situations. He would take long weekends to visit family and then would spend the entire visit replacing outdated dimmer switches, installing LED lighting, installing flat-screen TVs, adding electrical outlets and anything else he identified as needing done.
John loved his country. He was a true patriot and a friend to many. He installed the American flag in front of his parents’ home in Blairsville. He trenched electrical wiring to it so it would be properly lit and would be upset if the light was accidentally off at night.
John loved his hometown of Blairsville. On June 14, 2023, while attempting to assess the structural condition of the roof of the old Third Ward elementary school, the roof gave way and John fell through. He planned to repair and seal the roof so the interior renovation could begin. He fell three stories and some of the structure collapsed onto him.
He was life-flighted to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and pronounced dead upon arrival. His associate, Ryan Nupp, who was with John during the accident, also sustained injuries and is currently being treated at Forbes Hospital in Pittsburgh.
John was a brilliant, determined and loving son, brother, father and uncle. He will be sorely missed.
Surviving are his parents, J. George and Mary Plunkett, of Blairsville; a son, Connor J. Plunkett, of Greensboro, N.C.; a brother, Dale J. Plunkett, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a sister, Barbara Plunkett Boz, of Birmingham, Mich.; a niece, Sarah Plunkett; and three nephews, Zachary, Michael and Jacob Plunkett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin L. Plunkett, on Aug. 1, 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at SS. Simon and Jude Church, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
The Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct military services at SS. Simon and Jude Church.
To view the online obituary, sign the guestbook or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.