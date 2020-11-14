John W. Roles, 71, of Strongstown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.
Born Jan. 7, 1949, in Cambria Township, he was the son of Gladys (Alleman) and Russell Roles Sr.
He is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of 49 years, Adrienne (George); son Jeff (Lori) Roles; daughter Lorie (Aaron) LeGars; grandchildren and his most treasured gifts, Kaylee Roles and Savannah and Elijah LeGars who called him “Pap”; brothers Russell (Sharon), George (Rosemary) and Fred; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Shortly after graduating high school, John entered the Army, serving his tour in Germany. He met the love of his life a few months after his discharge in 1970. It was at a little burger joint in Indiana when he saw Adrienne and waved. They were married a year later!
John worked as a coal miner for over 20 years, then in construction for 10 years, but family was always his priority. He was especially proud of his granddaughter Kaylee’s hard work toward receiving a doctorate in physical therapy next August 2021, and found so much joy spending time with Savannah and Elijah.
He was a member of The American Legion Post 0619, UMWA Local 1386, Labors & Construction Local 910, and Blue Goose and Heilwood Sportsmen’s Clubs. He shared his enthusiasm for hunting and fishing with his family and friends, entering quite a few fishing tournaments.
Simply put, John was a good man who loved and cherished his family and many friends. He will forever be missed and fondly remembered with a glint of devilment in his eyes and an untelling grin that made you wonder what joke or prank he might be conjuring up next.
As much as we all want to be together to share in the celebration of John’s life, we are painfully aware of the risks from this virus that took our husband, father and grandfather. There will be no services. Arrangements are in care of Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo.
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the compassionate staff at Indiana Regional Medical Center and Forbes Regional Hospital.